Liam Payne "Strips That Down" in His Solo Debut While Paying Tribute to His Newborn Son

This week, Liam Payne graced a TV stage for the first time since splitting from One Direction, and it's not a performance you want to miss.

He was not only a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, but following in the footsteps of former band members Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan, Payne made his own U.S.. solo debut, and it was everything we hoped it would be.

Payne sang his slick and racy new single "Strip That Down." But what's a debut without a shout out?

As the British singer performed, he also made sure to give host Fallon a little love. In the middle of the song, he called over to Fallon and said "Jimmy Fallon, how ya feeling?"

As he joked around with Fallon, we couldn't help but notice the small bear-shaped necklace around his neck—a Father's Day gift from his girlfriend Cheryl Cole in honor of their newborn son, Bear.

Clearly, he had family on his mind as he sang, and that's pretty awesome.