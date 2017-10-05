Despite His Best Efforts, Liam Hemsworth Couldn’t Get Away from Miley Cyrus Post-Breakup

When Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus called off their engagement in 2013, the actor tried to create the distance between the two by moving out of Cyrus’s house in Studio City, Calif. and purchasing a new home in Malibu. But despite his efforts to escape his ex-fiancé, he inadvertently moved into the very house where she had recorded her first album, Meet Miley Cyrus.

“When we broke up, he wanted to get away from me,” she told Howard Stern on his radio show Thursday. But fate had a “funny, f—ing crazy” way of making sure Cyrus was always on her ex’s mind: The plaques celebrating her first album.

“The person hid all the plaques in the garage so he would still buy the house,” she said. “So then he went to move in and he was like, ‘I cannot get away. This bitch is all over my f—ing house!”

Steve Granitz/Getty

Four years later, the couple is back together and living in that very same Malibu house together. But Cyrus doesn’t regret the breakup: In fact, she thinks that taking time apart was healthy for their relationship.

“I don’t like when relationships are two halves trying to make a whole … It’s that, ‘I can’t eat. I can’t sleep.’ Well that’s because you’re so used to depending on someone else. So I don’t think that I have that codependency,” she told Stern.

But while she’s secure in her relationship, Cyrus does get a little anxious when her beau is off filming with attractive co-stars. “I get that little butterfly in my stomach. I know me and I know what our relationship is, so anyone’s going to feel like … it’s f—ing abnormal, I think, but my life is abnormal.”

“I keep my little spies,” she added. “So I don’t always have to be there.”