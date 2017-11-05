Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have Epic Saturday Night Live Date Night

Jennifer Davis
Nov 05, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Could Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth be any cuter? The Aussie actor made a surprise appearance on SNL in support of his longtime love, who was the evening's musical guest. 

During a Price Is Right sketch, Hemsworth joined Cyrus on stage while she was pretending to be an audience member paired with "Chris Hemsworth," who was being played by castmember Alex Moffatt. Hilarity obviously ensued when a real Hemsworth made it to the stage. Watch the funny clip below.

Hemsworth also joined Cyrus on stage during the closing credits. How cute is that?

After the show as over, the couple headed to the after-party stylish low-key looks. Cyrus arrived in loose black velvet pants, which were adorned with sequins. She paired the eye-catching bottoms with a simple white T-shirt and a leather jacket. Meanwhile, Hemsworth wore a gray sweater paired with light-wash denim jeans and Converse sneakers. He topped it off with a navy bomber jacket. 

Jackson Lee/Splash News

Stylish and adorable? #Winning. 

