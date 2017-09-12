Liam Hemsworth Kissed Miley Cyrus, Took a Selfie, and Made It Artwork

Leave it to Liam Hemsworth to find yet another sweet way to pay tribute to his fiancée Miley Cyrus.

The Duel star transformed one of their selfies into a swirly work of art, going on to share the colorful cartoonish image on Instagram Monday. In it, Hemsworth strikes a cool pose in shades and a hooded sweatshirt, as the "Malibu" songstress closes her eyes, leans in, and kisses him on the cheek.

Life is way cooler in cartoon. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

"Life is way cooler in cartoon," he captioned the snap. While neither of them gets gushy too often about each other on the 'gram, this is just the latest time Hemsworth has posted a shot of his ladylove on his page. Back in July, he shared a black-and-white photo of himself and the "Younger Now" crooner sitting on a couch together smiling innocently.

My little angel and I. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Has the Funniest Description of Her Sex Life with Liam Hemsworth

"My little angel and I," he quipped in a caption alongside it, giving us even more reason to swoon.