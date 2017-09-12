Liam Hemsworth Kissed Miley Cyrus, Took a Selfie, and Made It Artwork

X
BY: Brandi Fowler
September 12, 2017 @ 6:45 PM

Leave it to Liam Hemsworth to find yet another sweet way to pay tribute to his fiancée Miley Cyrus.

The Duel star transformed one of their selfies into a swirly work of art, going on to share the colorful cartoonish image on Instagram Monday. In it, Hemsworth strikes a cool pose in shades and a hooded sweatshirt, as the "Malibu" songstress closes her eyes, leans in, and kisses him on the cheek.

Life is way cooler in cartoon.

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

"Life is way cooler in cartoon," he captioned the snap. While neither of them gets gushy too often about each other on the 'gram, this is just the latest time Hemsworth has posted a shot of his ladylove on his page. Back in July, he shared a black-and-white photo of himself and the "Younger Now" crooner sitting on a couch together smiling innocently.

My little angel and I.

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Has the Funniest Description of Her Sex Life with Liam Hemsworth

"My little angel and I," he quipped in a caption alongside it, giving us even more reason to swoon.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

We are taking a look back at some Vintage Cosmo quizzes. So for the first time ever, we're gonna play lady time with Ellen and Miley. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Your sex life with your lover- My grandma's in the audience. [LAUGH] [UNKNOWN] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Your sex life with your lover can best be compared to a rollercoaster ride, a luxury cruise, a commuter trip on the Concord- C. A commuter trip on a Concord jet? That means it's fast. Yeah. Okay. [LAUGH] I'm good. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] Well, you know, for a lot of people, it's about being seen. Everybody goes. There's tons of celebrities there. But everybody seems to be having such a good time. Is that because they're high on life? [LAUGH] Definitely. [LAUGH] Okay. Well, thanks. [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
Back to Top