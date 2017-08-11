Liam Hemsworth's Birthday Message for Brother Chris Will Make You LOL

X
Shop This Post
BY: Faith Cummings
August 11, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

Like all siblings, Liam and Chris Hemsworth love to pick on each other.

And lucky for us, the duo utilize social media as their playground for taking jabs, with Liam's latest post ranking high atop our list of best birthday messages ever. The Hunger Games actor took to Instagram to send well wishes to big brother Chris for his special day. Naturally, hilarity ensued.

"Happy birthday Chrisso! Love u ya massive jerk ;) xox @chrishemsworth #bathtime #rubberducky," Liam captioned a shot of the Thor star, shirtless and in a pool with a rubber duck. Seriously, where do these two come up with this comedic gold?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXoH-0sl9Py/?taken-by=liamhemsworth

Happy birthday Chrisso! Love u ya massive jerk ;) xox @chrishemsworth #bathtime #rubberducky

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

The jokes continued in the comments section, where Chris's Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner joined in on the fun. "Bday bubbles for ol Hemi.... Cheers my man!!!" he commented.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Chooses to Party with Miley Cyrus Over His Brothers

Revenge is sweet, so we'll be staying locked to Instagram this weekend to see how Chris gets back at Liam!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I felt like a light Friday night, drunken and kind of posed. And then the following mornings, I didn't, did I? No. Well you can't delete that now after millions of people [INAUDIBLE]. I know. And I saw it too and was like, was that intentional? [MUSIC] So no chance of you doing tha in the near future. I think so. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top