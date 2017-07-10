Liam Hemsworth Bares His Bod in a Skimpy Speedo

Liam Hemsworth is not shy about baring his body—and we are grateful for it.

The Hunger Games star took to Instagram on Monday to demonstrate his extremely toned physique and gave fans a little treat while he was at it.

While he normally sticks to posting selfies or pictures with girlfriend Miley Cyrus, Hemsworth decided to strip down for his latest (and arguably greatest) post.

The actor's envy-inducing abs were the clear star of the picture (he didn't even include his face), but he did wear tiny orange and blue shorts tucked up to resemble high-leg briefs. Because we guess he had to wear something.

Liam Hemsworth/Instagram

"Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts," he captioned his Instagram post, which included a second photo of himself soaking in a tub.

VIDEO: 10 Times Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Were the Cutest Couple

RELATED: All of These Celebrities Including Miley Cyrus Left Their Bras at Home for the Summer

With abs like that, it's no wonder he's taking pics.