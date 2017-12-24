Let J.Lo and A-Rod Be Your Last-Minute Shopping Inspiration

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were at it again this weekend, doing some last minute Christmas shopping in Miami, and holding hands all the while. Swoon.

The twosome made the rounds of the city's tony Design District, stopping at such spots as Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Loro Piana, and Burberry, among others.

J.Lo looked every bit the ideal version of casual as she sported a graphic white sweatshirt and distressed jeans, which she dressed up with platform pumps, an Hermès cuff, and her signature hoop earrings. Plus, those mirrored shades, because of course this is Miami after all. The songstress pulled her hair up in a tight topknot for the occasion.

Rodriguez, for his part, wore a tight gray T-shirt that showed off his toned physique (again, it’s Miami) with white jeans, untied sneakers, a gold watch, and black sunnies. He also clutched a bottle of water, because it’s important to stay hydrated while shopping, y’all.

AM/Splashnews

We’re aching to know what’s going to be under the tree at this twosome’s Christmas festivities! From the looks of things, it’s gonna be a good haul.