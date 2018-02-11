Why Leslie Jones' Olympic Commentary Is Pure Gold

Is there anything in the world that's as pure as Leslie Jones' love for the Olympics?

The 50-year-old comedienne first showed her team spirit during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, when her live-tweeting sessions actually scored her a role as an NBC contributor for the sporting events. Two years later, Jones is at it again, not only joining NBC as a commentator, but also live tweeting her thoughts on the biggest events in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

So far, the SNL actress and writer has covered figure skating, speed skating, skiing, luge, and more—when does she have time to sleep?! As expected, her commentary has been completely hilarious and spot on. Here are some of her best tweets so far!

Wish I could ice skate but I don’t want to die. pic.twitter.com/0OfQtjmHbW — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Like most of us, Jones was in awe of the grace of the figure skaters, but she's also wary of the sport: "I always wanted to learn how to ice skate, but it's knives on your feet," Jones says in the video. "That's just dangerous."

It’s really cool looking but I’m scared! pic.twitter.com/WEZ3hco13w — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 10, 2018

"Look at the blades!" Jones yells in the background. "I need to know: did somebody die from them damn blades in one of these Olympics? Look how big the blades is! And then they put their hands on the ice!"

We looked into it for her, and while no one has died, there are been some pretty serious speed skating accidents—like when J.R. Celski took a blade to his thigh in the 2010 Olympic trials. Ouch doesn't do it justice.

WHAT IN THE SIMPLE FUCK IS THIS?! AND WHY?!!!! @Olympics pic.twitter.com/hbVSIjFyAw — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 10, 2018

Jones officially lost her cool when it came time for luge: "Dude, if you hit a pebble, you are f**ked!"

I swear this is why I don’t got no man lol!! pic.twitter.com/Pv9m3Or8VM — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 10, 2018

Things got a little NSFW when it came time for the snowboarding: "This is how I feel after I have maybe some really good sex. I just want to jump in the air like this and straight dive on this dude's chest," Jones says, laughing all the while. "That's exactly why I ain't have no damn man."

Man me and brother would have killed each other!! Hell to the naw!! @Olympics @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/X3C5E8oGdc — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 11, 2018

During figure skating, Jones points out how impressive it is that Team USA's Alex and Maia Shibutani are able to perform together: "This is definitely not something I could do with my brother. It would be the worst routine ever!" Same, Leslie, same.

You'd best bet Jones is doing all this hard work in style. She showed off her red, white, and blue mani-pedi on Twitter, as well as her Team USA-inspired outfit, and to be honest, we could all take a cue from her unwavering enthusiasm.

Slay all day bitches!! Lol pic.twitter.com/5zWpYIOuP9 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Head over to Jones' Twitter for more amazing commentary. It makes watching the Games that much more fun!