Leslie Jones Sent Figure Skater Mirai Nagasu the Sweetest Message After Her Fall

Camryn Rabideau
Feb 25, 2018 @ 1:15 pm

Leslie Jones is basically the poster child for Olympic team spirit. She's the NBC commentator we never knew we needed, as well as the queen of live tweeting Olympic events. And now, it turns out she's a behind-the-scenes cheerleader for Team U.S.A., sending athletes words of encouragement, even when things didn't go as planned.

In a recent interview with People, figure skater Mirai Nagasu revealed that Jones slid into her Instagram DMs with an incredibly sweet, supportive message. If you haven't been keeping up with Olympic coverage, 24-year-old Nagasu made history when she landed a triple axel during her free skate, becoming the first U.S. woman to ever do so at the Olympics.

While Nagasu got off to an impressive start, earning a bronze medal in the team skate event, her two subsequent performances were not enough to get her to the podium, as she fell at her second attempt at the impressive move.

I met Maia at mini Nationals over ten years ago and we bonded because we are both of Japanese descent. Fast forward to the @pyeongchang2018 Olympics: I gave Maia a huge hug before she skated and told her that the team would be skating with her for every step of her program. Tears were streaming down my face by the time she finished because I never thought that the little girls who were excited about taking photo booth pictures together would one day take a photo with their Olympic medals. Similar to gymnastics, figure skating is a sport that we commit ourselves to at a young age and to watch each other grow up and become a part of each other’s skating family has been truly magical. The theme for @usfigureskating heading into the @olympics has been “Together” and I will forever remember the moment that we earned this medal together. 📸 @alexshibutani

A post shared by Mirai Nagasu (@mirainagasu) on

It's safe to say the young athlete is probably a little disappointed, but Jones was there to lend her support, telling Nagasu she should be proud.

“[Her message] said, ‘This is the Olympics, it’s not easy and you went for a jump that no one else went for in the women’s event, so you should be proud of yourself,'” Nagasu told People.

Jones went on to tell the athlete that she has so much to look forward to in life: "'There’s so much more, I know it’s hard to see right now, especially when you’ve worked for this event for so many years, but there so much more to life.'”

“For her to reach out to me like that really meant a lot, and she said, ‘Keep your head up and keep at it,’ and I think that’s a great message for me and for other athletes,” Nagasu said.

Jones wasn't the only celebrity who was cheering for Nagasu throughout the 2018 Games. Former Olympians Kristi Yamaguchi, Ashley Wagner, and Michelle Kwan all sent their congratulations to Nagasu following her triple axel.

“Watching her do that triple axel and just nailing it, I was screaming,” said Kwan, 37, told People.

We second all these sentiments. Nagasu should be proud of her accomplishments—we certainly are!

CLOSING CEREMONY 🇺🇸

A post shared by Mirai Nagasu (@mirainagasu) on

Show Transcript

The 2018 Winter Olympics will be the first time the snowy event has been in Asia in 20 years. Here's how South Korea is getting ready. Coinage, life, well spent, presented by Geico. The 1988 Summer Games were also held in South Korea, specifically, Seoul. These winter games will be in Pyeongchang, located 100 miles east of the capital. Olympic organizers claim this will be both large and compact. They also say the total budget for the 2018 Olympics is estimated apprcximately $12.6 billion, a fraction of the 2014 games. There are 12 venues for the competition. Six of which are brand new structures. The layout of the venues allow for 80% of the athletes to get to their competition in 10 minutes, perfect for any late sleepers on the circuit. While construction is still in progress, officials are confident they're be ready for the February 9th opening. This winter games, the Olympic stadium has no roof. The decision was made as cost saving measure. When screens and blankets will be provided to a 35,000 attendees will be sitting in the freezing temperature. There are still tickets available if you're looking to see the action in person. The Olympic Committee anticipates 1 million spectators. So grab your tickets fast. Good luck to all the athletes at this year's games. And to everyone attending, stay warm out there. [MUSIC] Coinage, life, well spent. Presented by GEICO.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!