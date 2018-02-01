Fans Rally Behind Leslie Jones After She Shares Her Fear of Dying Alone

Leslie Jones is getting a ton of support from her fans after she opened up while sharing a gym selfie on Instagram.

In the snap, the Saturday Night Live star rocks a black tank top, black workout pants, and a bandana and stands in front of a mirror. “OK back to cardio. But confession I feel like I’m doing it for nothing,” she captioned the shot Tuesday. “I know it not I’m healthy and look good but I really feel like 'what’s it all for' if the people you want to notice don’t. I just feel like I might die alone. Sorry that’s pretty heavy today!! @trainwiththaddeus.”

Fans flooded her comments with support following the post, and have continued to do so as she shares more fitspiration videos and photos on the 'gram.

“You. Are. Amazing. We see you. Everything will happen. Don’t stress. X,” one person wrote, while another commented, “You inspire me so much to smile and try even in days where I’m like life is for what? Please keep on keeping on!!  warm wishes.”

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. actress Meagan Good was also struck by Jones’s post and responded as well. “The right people will notice,” she said. “You are a ‘Gift’ and God doesn’t give His precious gifts away to everyone ... He’s selective ... He gives you to who He can trust. Your doing it for something ...Your preparing for something (career, relationship, purpose etc.). Making it so that your body will continue to take you wherever God wants you to go. He has a plan and He WILL give you the desires of your heart at the perfect time, with the right people/person. Be encouraged.”

While Jones hasn’t responded to the comments with a post just yet, she has since gone on to share two more fitspiration videos of herself crushing a work out. “It was serious today gonna have to do this in two posts #muthaf—ingarmday @trainwiththaddeus,” she captioned it.

#muthafuckingarmday part two!! @trainwiththaddeus

A post shared by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg) on

