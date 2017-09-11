Leslie Jones Unleashed the Hype from Christian Siriano's Front Row

BY: Faith Cummings
September 11, 2017 @ 10:15 AM

Leslie Jones is officially having the best time ever at New York Fashion Week.

Many front rows are littered with focused editors and influencers documenting everything for social media, but the Saturday Night Live star reminded us that fashion is actually really fun. While sitting front row at Christian Siriano's spring 2018 show on Saturday afternoon, Jones couldn't hide her excitement—there were hollers, cheers, claps, and a ceremonious "Yas" as the models glided down the runway.

"This sums up our #spring2018 show! @cocorocha and @lesdogggg," is how Siriano himself captioned an Instagram video of Jones's front row reaction to a dazzling gown on Coco Rocha. "This was just the best moment of the day," he continued in another post to the actress that shows her mid-cheer. "I love you Leslie."Siriano himself captioned an Instagram video of Jones's front row reaction to a dazzling gown on Coco Rocha. "This was just the best moment of the day," he continued in another post to the actress that shows her mid-cheer. "I love you Leslie."

This was just the best moment of the day! I love you Leslie. #fashion #nyfw #lesliejones 💚

A post shared by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on

Here were the two looks that Jones couldn't get over.

A little Sunday glamour! #spring2018 #nyfw #christiansiriano Photo: @greg_scaffidi_studio

A post shared by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on

RELATED: Leslie Jones and Christian Siriano Have the Best Time Working on HerSiriano Have the Best Time Working on Her

VIDEO: Leslie Jones Reveals the Celebrities She Wants to Kiss Most

brightcove-video:5538856135001

 

No one has ever had this much fun at Fashion Week ... perhaps ever. Word of advice to brands: Ask Leslie Jones to sit in your front row every season from here on out.

