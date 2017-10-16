Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Wear Nearly Identical Outfits in NYC

File this one under a true indication of besties.

While it's not clear if it was planned, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire stepped out in New York City Monday rocking nearly identical outfits. They both tried to keep a low profile in black shades, and navy zip-up jackets paired with dark-wash jeans and navy sneakers.

The only big difference in their jackets was that DiCaprio's had a hood and Maguire's did not. Still, they took their twinsie moment to the next level in one photo, which shows them simultaneously swinging out the same hand and propping out the same knee as they stroll down a sidewalk.

TheImageDirect.com

Perhaps they're role-playing for their next big flick together? Either way, we're considering this further proof that friends who rock similar looks together, stay together.

While these two are enjoying some time off in the midst of their busy acting schedules, DiCaprio has been busy developing a crime drama series with ABC. According to Variety, the project is based on a concept entitled "Black Widows" from Mikko Polla and Roope Lehtinen, and follows three wives and best friends trapped in abusive marriages to husbands who all work at the same company and then die in a mysterious explosion.

There are no details just yet on if DiCaprio—or Maguire—will make an appearance in it, but we're keeping our fingers crossed.