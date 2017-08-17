Leonardo DiCaprio Went Shirtless for a Beach Vacation with Kate Winslet 

Near, far, wherever they are, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet will always be linked in our hearts. And on the beach, apparently.

The duo reunited in Saint Tropez for a laid-back vacation at DiCaprio's villa last month. The Titanic couple relaxed and hit the water, but thankfully no icebergs were in sight this time around.

BACKGRID

For the beachy occasion, DiCaprio left his shirt by the wayside, while Winslet opted for a bright orange bikini and a white T-shirt cover-up.

Winslet and DiCaprio have famously remained close friends since Titanic, and they even reunited together in the film Revolutionary Road in 2008. Earlier this year, Winslet warmed our Rose-and-Jack-obsessed hearts by saying another on-screen reunion isn't totally out of the question.

"At the moment, no. There's nothing that Leo and I have planned," she said. "But as always I would love to work with him again one day but who knows? It might not happen until we're 70."

We'll keep our fingers crossed, Kate.