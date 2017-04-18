Apr 17, 2017 @ 1:45 PM
8 Wacky Disguises Leonardo DiCaprio Has Used to Avoid Being Recognized
1. Leo in a Hoodie at Coachella 2017 with Pal Orlando Bloom
2. Leo Strolling Through Central Park in a Ski Mask
3. Leo Hiding His Face as He Leaves an N.Y.C. Hotel
4. Leo Rocking His Signature Disguise at the 2016 French Open
5. Leo Covering Himself with a Huge Umbrella
6. Leo Trying to Stay Undercover in the Streets of Paris
7. Leo Walking Around Venice in a Dark Mask
8. Leo Tucking His Famous Face into His Jacket
