Leonardo DiCaprio's 43rd Birthday Bash Was a Star-Studded Affair

Anyone who's anyone was at Leonardo DiCaprio's 43rd birthday party in Hollywood on Saturday night.

The Oscar-winning actor celebrated his big day at The Highlight Room in the Dream Hollywood with a diverse guest list that covered every corner of the entertainment industry. Seriously. The bash reportedly even featured guest DJs Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino.

Following his public breakup with Selena Gomez, The Weeknd showed up to the star-studded event with another brunette beauty on his arm. According to E! News, the singer arrived in a white Bentley with model-turned actress Emily Ratajkowski. Dressed in a revealing red floral dress with a thigh-high slit and matching patent leather boots, EmRata ensured that all eyes were on her as they made their way into the party.

Robert Pattinson, another newly-single celeb, was also in attendance, though the Brit appeared more than happy to go stag.

Other familiar faces included Jessica Szohr, Robin Thicke ,and his pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary, as well as Sara and Erin Foster.

Looks like 43 is off to a good start, Leo!