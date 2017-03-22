Lena Dunham Isn't Here for Your Weight Loss Criticism

Lena Dunham just can't win.

The 30-year-old Girls actress recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres when the subject of her recent weight loss came up. You look fantastic," DeGeneres told her. "You look really good. I mean you always look great, but I know that you got a lot of flack for losing weight which is just ridiculous."

The host then asked Dunham for some examples of what people were saying about her new, slimmer look.

"Well, it's just so crazy because I spent six years of my career being called things like 'bag of milk' on the Internet. You know, 'baby cow,' 'aging cow.' I just never felt self-conscious about it," she replied.

Dunham says she never concerned herself with what online people were saying about her body. Even when her battle with endometriosis lead her to start working out and she lost a bit of weight, people found cause to criticize her and began to call the famously body-positive star a hypocrite.

"I had this experience of my body changing and suddenly I had all these people being like, 'you're a hypocrite, I thought you were body positive. I thought you were a person who embraced bodies of all sizes,' and I'm like 'I do, I just also understand that bodies change, we live a long time, things happen,'" she explained.

Dunham said she feels like same scrutiny isn'applied to male actors, and joked that her co-star Andrew Rannells could gain weight and we'd never know.

"I was frustrated by it because it really was evidence that as a woman in Hollywood, you just can't win," she noted.

Watch Dunham open up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the above video.