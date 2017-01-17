Lena Dunham Animates 100 Years of Planned Parenthood

In honor of Planned Parenthood’s 100-year legacy, Lena Dunham spearheaded a tribute video to remind us all just how vital the organization has been in promoting and protecting women’s rights since 1916.

The animated project, titled “100 Years,” gives a concise history of Planned Parenthood with help from stars, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Mindy Kaling, America Ferrera, Constance Wu, Hari Nef, Tessa Thompson, and more.

The Girls creator debuted the short film in a Lenny Letter published on Tuesday. "We’ve been working on the film for over a year in an attempt to shed light on Planned Parenthood’s remarkable history and ongoing battle to keep serving the people who show up to their health centers every day of the year," she writes. "I really think it’s the best cartoon about the history of reproductive freedom ever made, but it may also be the only cartoon about the history of reproductive freedom ever made."

Dunham’s musician boyfriend, Fun's Jack Antonoff, contributed to the film’s score, while J.J. Abrams assisted Antonoff with the music and additionally served as an executive producer.

Watch the video above for a lesson on the organization's roots and future, as Planned Parenthood transitions into its next 100 years of existence.