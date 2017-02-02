Lena Dunham Says Goodbye to Girls with a New Hair Makeover

Just like the end of a relationship calls for a breakover, the end of your six-season hit HBO series is also the perfect time to try a new hairstyle to help you move on.

Lena Dunham has gone long and blonde again after rocking a bob and piece-y, wispy bangs recently. This time, the actress and writer went with an ombré twist and showed off her new ‘do with a series of Instagram shots featuring the Girls girls promoting the show’s final season, and a selfie post-styling sesh.

She ❤️S me A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:02am PST

2/12/17 A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 31, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

Thank you New York Times @timestalks and the genius @jennydeluxe for a chance to reflect, revolt and rejoice. Btw Jemima told me I looked cool for the first time in like 17 years. Win! || photo @griff_lipson ❤ A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

Since this hair makeover seemingly happened overnight, there’s a good chance that Dunham embraced the magic of extensions to get the instant added length. Real or fake, the new style looks good.

