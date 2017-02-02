Lena Dunham Says Goodbye to Girls with a New Hair Makeover

Just like the end of a relationship calls for a breakover, the end of your six-season hit HBO series is also the perfect time to try a new hairstyle to help you move on.
Lena Dunham has gone long and blonde again after rocking a bob and piece-y, wispy bangs recently. This time, the actress and writer went with an ombré twist and showed off her new ‘do with a series of Instagram shots featuring the Girls girls promoting the show’s final season, and a selfie post-styling sesh.
Since this hair makeover seemingly happened overnight, there’s a good chance that Dunham embraced the magic of extensions to get the instant added length. Real or fake, the new style looks good.
Check out Dunham’s ‘grams of her longer hair above, and click through our gallery to see all of this year’s celebrity hair makeovers.