Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Call It Quits After More Than Five Years Together

It's over for Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff. The couple has split after five years together reps for both of the stars confirm to People.

The Girls actress and creator and the Bleachers frontman first started dating in 2012 after they were set up on a blind date by Antonoff’s sister Rachel and comedian Mike Birbiglia. The duo immediately hit it off. "I told Lena everything about my whole life, because when you really like someone, you want them to know everything about you," Antonoff told New York Magazine in 2014.

Their split may come to a shock to some fans, as Dunham has frequently referred to Antonoff as her life partner and engagement rumors have swirled. Back in November, Dunham Tweeted out a story about how she thought she overheard Antonoff talking about proposing.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Says She Warned Hillary Clinton's Campaign About Harvey Weinstein

"I thought Jack was furtively planning a proposal to me with his sister and he just admitted I actually caught him 'talking s--t' about me!" she wrote. "Now I literally can't sleep cuz I'm laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake... 5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It's real nice."

I thought jack was furtively planning a proposal 💍 to me with his sister and he just admitted I actually caught him "talking shit" about me! — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017

Now I literally can't sleep cuz I'm laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake. 5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It's real nice. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017

While marriage wasn't on the table, from Dunham's social media posts it seemed as if all was well. For their five-and-a-half year anniversary, the actress posted a photo of them along with a sweet message.

"Here is the picture that my @americaferrera insisted on taking so we’d have evidence that this is how we dressed for a nice dinner. Our 5.5 year anniversary was yesterday,” she wrote on Instagram. “Still working hard to impress him in surprising ways. PS we independently dressed entirely in merch.”

E! News was first to report the news of their split.