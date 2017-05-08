Lena Dunham’s Response to This List of Diet Tips Is a Sardonic Reality Check

Whether going stark naked on the small screen for the hit show Girls or wearing a body-hugging gown on the red carpet, Lena Dunham is no stranger to embracing her curves. And despite her recent slimdown, Dunham is still the perfect source for body-positive vibes, championing women of all sizes. However, after a magazine pointedly placed her new physique next to a headline that reads, “20 Slimdown Diet Tips Stars Are Using,” Dunham took to Instagram with her own 20 reasons for her weight loss, hitting back hard at the piece.

Some reasons are due to the heated political climate, where Dunham credits protest marches, Donald Trump’s win, and the liberal media, while others are more humorous, like switching from Uber to Lyft, with the calories burned trying to navigate the new app, or realizing her favorite superheroes aren’t real after all. But the most effective is her final reason: “20. I have no tips. I give no tips. I don’t want to be on this cover cuz it’s diametrically opposed to everything I’ve fought my whole my whole career for and it’s not a compliment to me because it’s not an achievement thanx.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.