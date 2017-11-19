Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending Girls Writer Accused of Sexual Assault  

Lena Dunham came under fire this week when she defended Murray Miller, a writer on her hit show Girls, who was recently accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old actress. Yesterday, Dunham took to Twitter to apologize for her original statement, writing that she and executive producer Jenni Konner "regret this decision with every fiber to our being."

Earlier in the week, actress Aurora Perrineau alleged that Miller raped her in 2012, when she was just 17 years old, according to TheWrap. Following the accusations, Dunham and Konner released a joint statement saying, "While our first instinct is to listen to every woman's story, our insider knowledge of Murray's situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3% of assault cases that are misreported every year," according to Entertaiment Weekly.

Dunham's fans were quick to criticize her statement, pointing out that the actress has previously stated women should be believed when they speak out about sexual assault.

Yesterday, Dunham released another statement on Twitter, writing that it was "wrong time to come forward with such a statement" and that she regrets the decision.

"Every woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, fully and completely, and our relationship to the accused should not be part of the calculation anyone makes when examining her case," Dunham wrote. "Every person and every feminist should be required to hear her. Under patriarchy, 'I believe you' is essential. Until we are all believed, none of us will be believed. We apologize to any women who have been disappointed."

It seems as though Dunham is truly apologetic for her actions.