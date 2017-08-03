Lena Dunham Overheard Airline Employees Having a "Transphobic Talk" and Called Them Out on Twitter

X
by: Jonathan Borge
August 3, 2017

Lena Dunham isn’t here for hate.

On Wednesday the actress and proud activist took to Twitter to call attention to comments she says she heard two flight attendants make.

She first chronicled a four-hour flight delay.

https://twitter.com/lenadunham/status/892964461119758337

https://twitter.com/lenadunham/status/892972232875675648

But once on board, she immediately tagged American Airlines in a tweet and explained what she witnessed. “Not gonna call out the airline who delayed cuz shit happens BUT I did just overhear 2 @AmericanAir attendants having a transphobic talk,” she wrote. “At this moment in history we should be teaching our employees about love and inclusivity."

https://twitter.com/lenadunham/status/893001375956774912

https://twitter.com/lenadunham/status/893001681776128000

Of course, it didn’t end there.

Dunham later contacted the airline directly via direct message on Twitter. “I heard 2 female attendants walking talking about how trans kids are a trend they’d never accept a trans child and transness is gross. I think it reflects badly on uninformed employees of your company to have that kind of dialogue going on,” she wrote, adding, “What if a trans teen was walking behind them? Awareness starts at home but jobs can set standards of practice.”

https://twitter.com/lenadunham/status/893004544036286466

The folks behind the airline’s social media replied almost immediately, asking her for further details, and informing Dunham of their plan. “We’re passing this along to our team to review,” they wrote.

https://twitter.com/lenadunham/status/893009049566015488

Though she received negative replies to her tweets, others came to her support, praising her the fact that she vocalized the issue.

https://twitter.com/joshuamferguson/status/893146912806719489

https://twitter.com/AnnaJean_N/status/893007811122278404

https://twitter.com/mad_hill/status/893005123592400897

https://twitter.com/juliamatic/status/893009831161774081

A celeb using her star power to defend the rights of others? We dig it.

