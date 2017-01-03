Lea Michele's Stunning Nude 'Gram Proves 2017 Is Already Better Than Last Year

Ah, 2017. It's a time to take a deep breath, get a fresh start, and—if you're Lea Michele—make us all awestruck by your flawless naked bod. The Glee alum celebrated her new beginnings by getting totally nude in the wilderness and posing for Instagram, as one does.

Michele laid out in the buff in front of a colorful cloudy sky as she leaned back to admire the view. The 30-year-old looked totally gorgeous in the nude snap and only covered herself with a leaf emoji. "Loving you so far 2017," she wrote on Sunday.

Loving you so far 2017. ✌🏻 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

It seems like this body-positive star will continue her run of sexy selfies into the new year. But while Michele rang in 2017 in the nude, seven of Hollywood's hottest stars added a heavy dose of glamour to their New Year's Eve ensembles. From Kendall Jenner's lingerie-inspired look to Bella Hadid's totally sheer crop top and pants, this is gearing up to be the most skin-baring year yet.

RELATED: Lea Michele Speaks Out Against Photoshopping

Bring it on, 2017.