Lea Michele Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Cory Monteith on the Anniversary of His Death

by: Jennifer Davis
July 13, 2017 @ 4:45 PM

If you can believe it, it's been four years since Glee star Cory Monteith tragically passed away from a drug overdose at the young age of 31. While much has changed in the years since he's been gone, one thing has remained the same—Lea Michele's devotion to her former on-and-off screen love.

In honor of his memory, Michele took to social media to remember Monteith, and her emotional words and touching photo will bring a tear to your eye.

"4 years and it still feels like yesterday.. love you more C," she wrote on Instagram along with a photo that shows her holding a black-and-white shot of her and Cory looking very much in love. Michele is also wearing Monteith's Glee letterman jacket, making it even more touching.

4 years and it still feels like yesterday.. love you more C❤️

Michele posted a similar message on Twitter, but she chose a different photo. In this tribute, she poses in the letterman jacket with the photo next to her heart.

No matter how long he's gone, his fans and Michele will never forget him.

