Lea Michele Secretly Dated This Chart-Topping Musician

Some Hollywood romances are best kept under wraps—and some aren’t.

This week, we’ve learned that Lea Michele dated a now-25-year-old pop star known for his cool hair and ties to Meghan Trainor: Charlie Puth.



In an interview for London's Capital FM Breakfast show, Puth revealed he and the former Glee star certainly did spend some quality time together. Host Roman Kemp asked him “Which celebrity have you been on dates with that we don’t know about?” during a question-and-answer session.

And while most stars hesitate to discuss their dating lives, Puth was very forward and swiftly answered, “Lea Michele. Done.”

That’s all we’ve got for you, folks.

Puth didn’t elaborate on the subject, and Michele hasn’t made any comment in response.

Considering their canoodling didn’t necessarily break headlines previously, something tells us they’re likely now just friends. Unless his smash hit with Selena Gomez, "We Don't Talk Anymore," is about her? Only they know.