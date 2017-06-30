Of Course Lea Michele Is a Sexy Hula Dancer

by: Olivia Bahou
June 30, 2017

Lea Michele has been enjoying a beach vacation with her girls in Maui, Hawaii this week, sharing one sexy bikini shot after another to her Instagram account, and her latest post is no different. On Thursday, she shared a sexy Boomerang of herself and a friend trying their hand at hula dancing, and of course, Michele is a pro.

In the ‘gram, the Glee alum and her friend wear string bikinis and green and blue tie-dye sarongs tied at their right hips, showing off their toned legs. Michele shaded her eyes with a pair of aviator sunglasses (shop a similar pair here) and smiles as she practices shaking her hips like a hula dancer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV8VLUah_J0/?taken-by=leamichele

We were born for this. @switchboutique 🌴👯🌺

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV6hK6gB9xM/?taken-by=leamichele

All day. 🙌🏻✨

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV6KoyWhfBc/?taken-by=leamichele

Long live the beach!! 🌊✌🏻

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV5AjkOB1Zz/?taken-by=leamichele

Pool time! 🍹💓✨

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

You can take the girl on vacation, but apparently you can’t make her go totally off-duty. Along with practicing her dance skills, Michele also filmed a Hamilton audition for the #Ham4All challenge while on vacay. The singer totally nailed her version of “Dear Theodosia” from the hit show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV6i0XcBx5d/?taken-by=leamichele

Now if only this audition was for real—we wouldn’t mind seeing Michele take a turn in the hit Broadway musical.

