Lea Michele Designed This Super-Cute Pin to Help Fight Hunger

‘Tis the season for giving, and Lea Michele wants everyone to think about those in need this holiday season.

“It’s so important during this time of year that we get involved with something that we’re passionate about, and we do something for other people in the midst of the holiday season while we’re buying Christmas presents and buying food for big, lavish Thanksgiving dinners,” she told InStyle. “It’s important to shop and do something that means something.”

Agreed!

That’s why the 31-year-old actress and star of The Mayor is participating in #GivingTuesday (an annual event designed to promote philanthropy) and has teamed up with eBay for Charity to raise funds for Feeding America, an organization that works to end hunger across the country.

Michele designed a limited edition $15 Pintrill food map of the United States that can be purchased separately or with two other limited-edition food-themed pins for $40, exclusively on eBay. The best part? 100 percent of the proceeds from each and every sale, including other items up for grabs in an auction, will benefit Feeding America.

“I’m such a fan of Ebay for their year-round charitable component, but during this Giving Tuesday they’ll be focusing specifically on donating money towards Feeding America, and, especially during Thanksgiving time while people are eating so much food, it’s so important to stop and think about those who are less fortunate,” she said.

“Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization,” she continued. “They work with over 200 food banks and they bring so many meals to people. Hopefully we’re going to raise a lot of money and do something really good.”

In addition to the pin, Michele is also auctioning off an opportunity for one lucky fan to join her on the set of a project next year. “It’s a great way for people to get involved and have a really fun fan experience. We’re doing everything we can to raise as much money,” she said.

To date, Ebay has raised $725 million for charity, and Michele isn’t the only star getting involved with Giving Tuesday this time around. Charitable shoppers can bid on the chance to take a Brazilian cooking class with Camila Alves, attend the premiere of Tyler Perry’s Acrimony, enjoy lunch with Leighton Meester in Los Angeles, attend a photo shoot with Karolina Kurkova and more.

“At the end of the day, putting money toward a good cause is always a better way to spend your money during this holiday season,” Michele said. “So, if you’re debating whether or not to get involved in this auction, [know that] getting involved in this experience while also donating money at the same time is such a win-win.”

Visit ebay.com/feedingamerica now through Dec. 8 to purchase Michele’s pin and bid on all of the charitable experiences.