Watch Lea Michele Get Ready for the CMAs in 30 Seconds

What's it like to get ready for an awards show? Well, if you're Lea Michele it only takes about thirty seconds. We kid, we kid, but her latest Instagram video makes it seem that way! The singer and actress shared a quick timelapse video of her makeup artist Meredith Baraf and hairstylist Sarah Potempa getting her glam for tonight's Country Music Awards.

"Getting ready for the #CMAawards with @sarahpotempa & @meredithbaraf," she captioned the video, which shows her sitting in a chair in a white bathrobe while Baraf blends her foundation with a Beauty Blender and Potempa styles her hair. The quick video makes it seem like it took mere seconds, but we have a sneaky suspicion they were there for a while.

Michele then shared an Instagram that shows off the final product. "All ready for the #CMAawards ," she captioned a selfie of her and Potempa.

All of their hard work definitely paid off because she hit the red carpet looking gorgeous in an embroidered illusion dress from designer Zuhair Murad.

John Shearer/WireImage