Watch Lea Michele Get Ready for the CMAs in 30 Seconds

Jennifer Davis
Nov 08, 2017 @ 8:15 pm

What's it like to get ready for an awards show? Well, if you're Lea Michele it only takes about thirty seconds. We kid, we kid, but her latest Instagram video makes it seem that way! The singer and actress shared a quick timelapse video of her makeup artist Meredith Baraf and hairstylist Sarah Potempa getting her glam for tonight's Country Music Awards

"Getting ready for the #CMAawards with @sarahpotempa & @meredithbaraf," she captioned the video, which shows her sitting in a chair in a white bathrobe while Baraf blends her foundation with a Beauty Blender and Potempa styles her hair. The quick video makes it seem like it took mere seconds, but we have a sneaky suspicion they were there for a while. 

RELATED: See All the Stars on the 2017 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Getting ready for the #CMAawards with @sarahpotempa & @meredithbaraf ❤

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Michele then shared an Instagram that shows off the final product. "All ready for the #CMAawards :sparkles::lipstick:," she captioned a selfie of her and Potempa.

All ready for the #CMAawards ✨💄

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

All of their hard work definitely paid off because she hit the red carpet looking gorgeous in an embroidered illusion dress from designer Zuhair Murad. 

John Shearer/WireImage

Show Transcript

The 51st Annual CMA Awards will be live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 8th. Take a look at some of the Country Music Association's brightest shining stars. [MUSIC] Coinage, life, well spent. Presented by Geico. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are returning as hosts for the 10th consecutive year. The songstress is up for 2017's Female Vocalist of the Year. Brad doesn't have any noms this time around but the guitar stud has 14 prior wins. The leader of the pack is Miranda Lambert with five nominations. She is the most awarded woman in CMA history with 12 trophies under her belt. Miranda's sixth and most recent studio album The Weight of These Wings went platinum and sold 122,000 copies in it's first week. Tied in second place with four nominations each are Keith Urban and Little Big Town. Keith's 2016 album Ripcord was a big hit selling 381,000 copies. Little Bit Town's up for album of the year and for single of the year. As if the awards weren't enough, the lineup of performers will make country fans swoon. Garth Brook, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton and many more are set to entertain the crowd. Alan Jackson will perform for the 24th time. Jackson is a 2017 country music hall of fame inductee and has nabbed 81 CMA nominations throughout his career. Collaboration's are another hot draw for fans. CMA vet and 50 time nominee, Reba McEntire, will belt it out with female vocalist of the year competitor and five time nominee, Kelsey Ballerini. Former One Directioner, Niall Horan, will perform with country star Maren Morris, after the collab on pop country crossover hit, Going Blind. These celebs are sure to wow us all, on country music's biggest night. Coinage life, well spent. Presented by GEICO.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!