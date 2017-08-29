Lea Michele Turns 31! See Her Best Bikini Instagrams

We're wishing Lea Michele a happy 31st birthday! After wrapping up her six-year run on the hit Fox series Glee, the multitalented star has taken on totally new roles in the shows Scream Queens and The Mayor, which premieres on Oct. 3 on ABC.
On top of her busy schedule, Michele gives her fans a glimpse into her glam life on Instagram. And though she loves the platform, she says she works to avoid reading negative comments. "Social media opens the door to your life, so everyone thinks they know you. I’m extremely open with my fans, and I love sharing. At the same time, being a celebrity is weird," she said in InStyle's September 2015 issue. "The comments can be brutal; there is no understanding that I am a real person, not just a character. Thankfully, I have a strong backbone."
In honor of her birthday today, take a look at her cutest bikini snaps from Instagram
