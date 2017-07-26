Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale Just Turned "Dancing on My Own" Into a Soulful Duet 

If you’re a fan of musicals set during high school—and hello, who isn’t?—we have a treat for you.

Actor-singers Lea Michele (Glee) and Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical) joined forces to produce a duet that is essentially every musical theater nerd’s dream come true. The pair, who are apparently good friends, harmonized to a soulful styling of Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” (which has been my sole ringtone since 2012, in case you were wondering).

The magical duet is the latest installment in Tisdale’s Music Sessions series, which has already featured some of the singer’s former co-stars, including Vanessa Hudgens and Lucas Grabeel.

RELATED: Lea Michele Perfects Her Downward Dog on a Paddleboard in Maui

We love Ashley’s new project, but honestly, we’re ready for Michele to be a full-time collaborator.

The Glee alum recently released her second solo album, Places, and is currently starring in upcoming ABC series, The Mayor, so her plate is kind of full, but our fingers are already crossed for a Tisdale/Michele duets album.