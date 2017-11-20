See How Lea Michele Got Ready for the AMAs Red Carpet

The 2017 American Music Awards delivered plenty of breathtaking fashion moments—did you see Tracee Elliss Ross honor her mother, Diana Ross, by wearing the iconic suit she once wore to dance with Michael Jackson? It was fabulous, but the evening’s host wasn’t the only thing that shone.

Enter Lea Michele, who hit the red carpet on Sunday night in a gorgeous blush J. Mendel dress perfect for one of music’s biggest nights. The former Glee actress and star of The Mayor paired the piece, which featured a corseted, waist-hugging bodice, with Stuart Weitzman shoes, Anita Ko and Irene Neuwirth jewels, and bags from Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti.

And while Michele posses an incredible ability to look fabulous in anything—seriously, even sweats—she turned to her glam squad for the red carpet. Celebrity style superstar Brad Goreski helped her choose the dress while John D completed her parted 'do, Chi Phan layered her nails with a fresh manicure, and Melanie Inglessis gave her that glowing makeup look.

VIDEO: See All the Stars on the American Music Awards Red Carpet

As for how Michele felt in the final look?

Let’s just say this twirl speaks for itself.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbs7w31H6WW/?hl=en&taken-by=leamichele #AMAs look ✨ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Nov 19, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

Scroll down to see how she got ready for the red carpet, straight from the star herself.