See How Lea Michele Got Ready for the 2018 Golden Globes

They say getting ready is half the fun of going out. And if your routine is anything like Lea Michele's for the 2018 Golden Globes, that saying is rooted in the absolute truth.
A few hours before one of the biggest events in Hollywood, the actress and singer invited her talented glam squad over for some bubbly and snacks while they prepped her hair, nails, makeup, and of course, her wardrobe. "When we get ready, we’re all just hanging out, and we have the best time together," she exclusively told InStyle. "It was actually really chill and easy. We ordered some food, we popped open a bottle of champagne, and we just hung out. Listened to good music. We talked. For me, I like the getting ready time."
After a morning breakfast with hairstylist Sarah Potempa and a hike, it look a grand total of three hours to complete her red carpet-approved look. Keep scrolling for a behind-the-scenes peek at the process.
1. Let The Glam Time Begin
The reason why everyone seems to be having a great time? Michele makes sure her glam time has a killer soundtrack. "On the way to an event I usually listen to Ariana Grande or Demi Lovato—something to make me feel nice and sexy," she told us, "When I was getting ready today we were listening to Demi Lovato. She’s great. I love her; she’s such a sweet girl."
2. Mani-Ready
"For me, It’s so important for me to have the getting ready time be relaxed, easy, and fun, because if it’s too stressful, it’s like, why? Why do it? It should just be fun. That’s what we did. We were relaxed and had a good time," Michele told us. We agree.
3. The Tools
"He [Michele's makeup artist Michael Ashton] does this effortless makeup where he just takes your natural beauty and just enhances it and I love him," she told us.
I take pretty good care of my skin," Michele tells us. "I work with Shandi Darden. She does my facials and I’m obsessed with her. I have problematic skin and Shandi has changed my skin. She’s put me on an amazing regime. I use IS Clinical face products and I literally stand by them. I also did an amazing cryofacial with Nurse Jamie. The cold air just firms and tightens your face."
5. The Dress
For Michele, the decision to wear black wasn't even a question. "The minute Brad [Goreski] came to the house to style me for the Globes, he said, ‘Listen, not a lot of people know about this yet, but because of everything going on, we’re all uniting. All the women and men are wearing black, so he was like, I really think you should wear black.' And I was like, not even a question," she said.
"The point is this is our way to show we are united front, and it feels very powerful in here today," she told us. "Just wearing black, even if it’s someone that I don’t know, I feel connected to them now on such a deeper and stronger level. Luckily, Christian Siriano made this amazing dress and I feel great it in it. For many reasons, not just because the dress makes me look beautiful, but because what it stands for."
6. Previewing the Look
How long does it take Michele to get ready? Three hours. "Sarah Potempa, who does my hair and is also my best friend, we had a sleepover last night," she told InStyle. "We woke up this morning had made breakfast. We went for a hike. And then we started getting ready at 12:30 and we finished at 3:30, which is actually a pretty long time."
7. Waves for Days
"Usually I like to do a hairstyle that will withstand the test of time," Michele told InStyle about her award show hair strategy. "But I really wanted my hair down tonight. You know what, if it gets messed up or whatever, what are you going to do? So Sarah worked hard to make sure everything would stay in place, but we wanted it to be down and free and very relaxed."
8. The Jewels
"I like simple, strong diamonds," Michele told InStyle. Her favorite brand? Harry Winston.
9. The Final Look
"It’s so nice because we put a lot of time to make this all come together," Michele said about letting us sit in on her getting ready for the Golden Globes. "To take beautiful pictures is just like the cherry on top and really makes the night for me."