See How Lea Michele Got Ready for the 2018 Golden Globes

They say getting ready is half the fun of going out. And if your routine is anything like Lea Michele's for the 2018 Golden Globes, that saying is rooted in the absolute truth.

A few hours before one of the biggest events in Hollywood, the actress and singer invited her talented glam squad over for some bubbly and snacks while they prepped her hair, nails, makeup, and of course, her wardrobe. "When we get ready, we’re all just hanging out, and we have the best time together," she exclusively told InStyle. "It was actually really chill and easy. We ordered some food, we popped open a bottle of champagne, and we just hung out. Listened to good music. We talked. For me, I like the getting ready time."

After a morning breakfast with hairstylist Sarah Potempa and a hike, it look a grand total of three hours to complete her red carpet-approved look. Keep scrolling for a behind-the-scenes peek at the process.

