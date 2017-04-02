Behold SVU's Benson and Stabler, Together Again!

Your favorite SVU duo is back! Detectives Benson and Stabler appeated together on Benson's a.k.a. Mariska Hargitay's Instagram for a very special reason. The occasion? Former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Christopher Meloni's 56th birthday. The 53-year-old Hargitay captioned the selfie, "Happy birthday @chris_meloni PFL" and also shared her love for her co-star on Twitter with an adorable photo of herself kissing Meloni on the cheek.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSXouv4j8_8/ Happy birthday @chris_meloni PFL A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Even after their 12 seasons together on the beloved procedural came to an end, Hargitay and Meloni have managed to maintain their friendship.

This isn't the first time the two former co-stars have documented their reunions with sweet selfies—they were spotted enjoying each other's company on Valentine's Day this year and in December during the holiday season. Hargitay is even the godmother to Meloni's 16-year-old daughter.

The actress has continued her reign on Law & Order: SVU, playing Lieutenant Benson during the show's 18th season. Although Meloni left the show after season 12, at least we've got these reunion selfies to keep the partnership alive. Stay updated with the rest of the 18th season of Law & Order: SVU airing on NBC right now!