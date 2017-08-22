Laverne Cox, Beyoncé Superfan, Is Collaborating with Queen Bey

In case you needed confirmation: dreams do come true.

Orange Is the New Black actress and trans activist Laverne Cox has been, like most of us, a huge fan of Beyoncé for decades. She’s referenced her as inspiration on red carpets, taken on Destiny’s Child “Lose My Breath” on Lip Sync Battle, and met her ultimate pop icon at the 2017 Grammys.

Now, however, Cox has upped the Beyoncé ante. In an interview with Access Hollywood (above) on Monday, the actress confirmed that the superstar duo are collaborating on a secret project. But what is it?

When asked how it came about, she said, “So I have no idea to be perfectly honest. I’m like, does she pick out her biggest fans ever and let them work with her? It’s pretty amazing.”

She moved on to explain what it’s like to greet Beyoncé. “I swear to you a sense of calm comes over you when you meet the queen,” she said, later describing their Grammys interaction.

Talking to @colbertlateshow last night about meeting the queen @beyonce. The full interview is on YouTube. #Beyonce @doubtcbs premieres tomorrow night at 10pm on #CBS. Join me and the entire cast of #Doubt on Twitter for the live chat. Ask us anything with the hashtag #Doubt A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:20am PST

As with all things Beyoncé, Cox remained mum about the project though we do know their relationship extends beyond their IRL meeting. In November, the Lemonade singer sent the Emmy-nominated star a thank you note along with a bouquet of flowers following her Lip Sync Battle performance.

“Thank you for blessing this world with your slayage. You were gorgeous on Lip Sync Battle,” Beyoncé wrote.

But what do we think this project could be? For one, Beyoncé has a rich history of tapping women she loves to star in her music videos. A cast of models like Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, and Chanel Iman made cameos in her “Yoncé” video, while Serena Williams appeared on Lemonade’s “Sorry.”

Our current guess-slash-wish? Cox will slip on a badass bodysuit and pose for the cameras in the video for a new Beyoncé jam. It’s been more than a year since the release of Lemonade and something tells us the mom of three has something special in the works.

Then again, Beyoncé could also make one legendary appearance at Orange Is the New Black's Litchfield Penitentiary. Only time will tell.