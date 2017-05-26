Happy Birthday, Lauryn Hill! See Her Best Music Videos

Happy birthday to Lauryn Hill. Today, we raise a toast to the soulful artist whose R&B sound and remarkable musical talents span many areas. From rapping to singing, acting, producing, and playing instruments, Hill's nearly 30 years as an artist have made her a master at her craft.

Back in the early '90s, Hill started out her career as an actress. After landing a recurring role in the television soap opera, As the World Turns, she then worked her way to a starring role in the 1993 film, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. Before long, though, Hill decided to pursue music, and she and rapper Pras Michel formed a hip hop group, later known as the Fugees.

Today, the multi-talented artist turns 42. In celebration of Hill's major success as an artist and incredibly eclectic music career, we rounded up her most memorable music videos in honor of her birthday, below.

1. Lauryn Hill—"Doo-Wop (That Thing)" (1998)

"Doo Wop (That Thing)" is the first single from Hill's first solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. This song, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, put Hill on the map as a solo artist. To this day, the moment it comes on the radio, we're all still singing along.

2. The Fugees—"Ready or Not" (1996)

"Ready or Not" is from Hill's days as a member of hip hop group the Fugees. The soulful single is from their second studio album The Score and is a fan favorite. In fact, one of the group's biggest fans, President Obama, had listed "Ready or Not" as his favorite song back when he was campaigning for president in 2008.

3. Lauryn Hill—"Ex-Factor" (1998)

This heartfelt song is the second single from Hill's debut solo album. In the music video (above), a very young-looking Hill is first seen wearing a crisp, white outfit before changing into classy evening wear for some swanky club scenes that go along with the video's storyline.

4. Lauryn Hill—"Everything Is Everything" (1998)

This soulful tune, which is the third and final single on the singer's first solo album, inspired an innovative, Grammy-nominated music video (shown above). In it, cutting-edge special effects show New York City as a giant vinyl record on a turntable. As for the song's lyrics, Hill sings about the struggle within black communities in urban America.

5. Fugees—"Fu-Gee-La" (1995)

This reggae-inspired song is one of the Fugee's most popular singles. Released in 1995, the song features Hill rapping and singing the chorus on the track. In the music video (above), each member of the group has their own particular role in a robbery-themed story concept filmed in Jamaica.

6. Fugees—"Vocab" (1994)

"Vocab" is a real throwback for the Fugees. This groovy song is the third single from the group's debut album, Blunted on Reality. It was recorded in 1992, but not released until 1994.