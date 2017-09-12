Lauren Graham Gave Us Major Gilmore Girls Flashbacks After Alexis Bledel's Emmy Win

Wherever Rory leads, Lorelai will follow.

Ten years after Gilmore Girls left the small screen and a big hole in our hearts, Lauren Graham still plays the proud mom card to on-screen daughter, Alexis Bledel—especially after milestone moments, such as the star's exciting first Emmy win.

On Sunday, The Handmaid's Tale star outshone competitors, like Laverne Cox from Orange is the New Black and Ann Dowd for her part in The Leftovers, snagging the award for "Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series" at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

And Graham couldn't resist giving us Gilmore Girls flashbacks, proving that her and Bledel's on-screen mother-daughter relationship is stronger than ever. "THIS IS SO AWESOME. Congratulations and love! xL," the 50-year-old star tweeted in response to Bledel's recognition.

Spoken like a true proud mom!