Lauren Conrad Takes Her 2-Month-Old Son to Pumpkin Patch in a Lamb Costume 

As Chrissy Teigen once Tweeted: "IT IS CELEBRITIES AT PUMPKIN PATCH PHOTO SEASON." This Hollywood tradition of celebrities donning their cutest fall clothes and heading to pick some gourds is in full swing, and Lauren Conrad is teaching her two-month-old son the beauties of this rite of passage.

The former The Hills star took her son to the pumpkin patch for the first time, and while this is a momentous occasion for anyone, it's even more exciting when you dress up like a lamb. Conrad decided to eschew the typical flannel and vest look and instead put her son Liam in an adorable costume. "This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today," she wrote on Instagram. Honestly, it's pretty darn cute.

In the photo that Conrad shared, she holds up her son while she sits on a haystack. What makes the 'gram even better is that the lifestyle guru decided to wear an orange short-sleeve sweater to the pumpkin patch, so she coordinates with the scenery perfectly. Plus, her hair looks fabulous. How does she do it?!

This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today 🎃