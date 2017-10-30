Lauren Conrad’s New Haircut Will Be Next Year’s Biggest Beauty Trend 

We now have confirmation that lobs and bobs aren’t going anywhere next year. Our forever hair crush Lauren Conrad, who has been wearing her root-y ice blonde hair past her shoulders over the past few months, took to Instagram Stories to document the process of chopping off all of her hair.

The camera captured an untagged hairstylist chopping off her low ponytail secured at the nape of her neck—because pics or it didn't happen. In slow motion, the video builds up serious suspense, especially for anyone who has an intense fear of cutting shears. The next step revealed the lengths of her hair completely cut off, leaving behind a short, likely bob-length ponytail. From there, we can only assume that Conrad’s hairstylist took the remaining hair out of the hair tie and cut a bit more off, adding layers and angles.

This isn’t nearly the first time Conrad has lived the short hair life. While she’s been growing out her hair for the last few years, she famously debuted a choppy chin-length bob back in 2014, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess, a pro who works with Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Lucy Hale.

The bad news? We don’t have a final pic of Conrad’s new haircut, but given her influence over all things beauty, we can only assume it will be next year’s hottest bob trend. Stay tuned for the end result.