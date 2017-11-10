Take a Tour of Lauren Conrad's Adorable Nautical Nursery

As Lauren Conrad prepped for her baby's arrival, she had one major task on her hand: How to design little Liam's nursery.

After racking her brain and going through a few other themes, the former Hills star settled on a simplistic vibe with a nautical-themed twist...and now she's showing it off to the world via her lifestyle blog. "I realized that the reason I was having such a difficult time decorating this room was because I hadn't met my kid yet," Conrad wrote on her lifestyle blog Thursday. "I didn't know if he liked dinosaurs or stars or the color green."

"So, I decided to keep it simple and in line with the rest of our home, which has a slight nautical vibe," she continued. "And as he gets older and begins to cultivate his own interests, we can redecorate his room together."

The serene room includes a celadon-hued Anthropologie plush rocking chair lined with yellow stuffed animals, as well as a cozy off-white CB2 pouf in front of it. More blue and green-colored decor on par with the nautical theme fills the room, including a row of blue books with whale bookends on each side.

There's even a tiny sweater hanging on the wooden door to the room that is emblazoned with a whale, as well as whale-embellished tapestry, a sleeper sofa for mom and dad, and even a sweet animated photo of their family and two dogs labeled "The Tells...and then there were five."

Conrad and her husband William Tell welcomed their son July 5. Now that their nursery is done, we can't wait to see what she has in store for their baby's first Christmas.