Here's the Real Reason Lauren Conrad Cut Her Hair

Her long layers had a good run, but last week, Lauren Conrad made a glorious return to the the long bob we all knew, loved, and copied. True to form, the entire process was documented on the star's Instagram stories, but she wasn't simply just doing it for the 'gram—being a new mom, the change had more to do with convenience.

"I just cut it off. Honestly, it's more of a time-saver," the star told People. "I have to blow-dry my hair while my son is napping, and it doesn't always last long, so less hair is less time. I don't have time for a lot of hair."

VIDEO: The Story Behind Lauren Conrad’s Popular Baby Name

RELATED: Lauren Conrad's New Haircut Will Be the Year's Biggest Beauty Trend

Listen, we don't even have kids, and we totally relate—the less time spent juggling the round brush and dryer combo, the easier our lives, not to mention, the lives of people around us. How many times have we been late because our hair was taking forever? If you paid us a dollar for each instance, it would probably be enough to score a Dyson blow dryer.

Conrad's longtime hairstylist Kristen Ess made a house call to give her the chop, but make no mistake, Ess is adamant that the star doesn't call her new look a "mom haircut." "Kristen doesn't do mom cuts. She cuts moms' hair, but I don't think she wants me to call any haircut she does a mom cut," she explained.

My 3 favorite things... a hair accessory, some celestial seasonings and @laurenconrad’s short hair is BACK✨💫👸🏼🌙✨ how chic is this barrette from her Kohls runway collection tho?? 🖤 A post shared by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Though Conrad told the publication the bob was one look she'd never revisit, we're pretty glad she did—if for nothing else, just to go back to the regularly scheduled programming of begging our hairstylist to recreate those Pinterest-worthy layers on us. Never say never, Lauren.