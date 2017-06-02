Lauren Conrad Reveals Her Baby's Sex in an Incredibly L.C.-Like Way

by: Olivia Bahou
June 2, 2017 @ 12:45 PM

Is it really any surprise that Lauren Conrad, fashion designer and Pinterest-worthy Instagrammer, had the cutest way to announce the sex of her baby? The former Hills star, who is expecting her first child with husband William Tell, took to social media on Friday to reveal that (drumroll please!) they are expecting a baby boy!

“I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy!” she wrote alongside the photo of a vintage card with “it’s a guy” printed in light blue ink.

Earlier this week, the momma-to-be shared a sweet 'gram of her baby bump in a scalloped bikini from her tropical “baby moon” with her hubby. The lifestyle maven shared the post in conjunction with her new LC Lauren Conrad swim and beachwear line, which arrived this week at Kohl's.

Congrats, LC!

