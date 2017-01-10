Lauren Conrad Just Debuted Her Baby Bump in the Cutest Post

After Lauren Conrad announced that she was expecting her first child with husband William Tell on Instagram last week, we knew that a slew of stylish maternity looks were bound to follow. And now, our first look at the fashion designer's adorable baby bump has arrived.

Her team shared a post on LaurenConrad.com today that features a stunning photo of the former Laguna Beach star smiling down at her growing tummy. In the gorgeous snap, the 30-year-old dons a striped body-hugging dress that perfectly highlights her pregnant figure. She topped the frock off with a long knit cardigan and styled her blonde strands in her signature loose waves.

"Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever," it said in the caption. "We can’t wait to meet your little bundle, Lauren! XO Team LC." The image was also shared on the site's Instagram account.

We expect to see plenty more killer maternity looks from Conrad in the coming months.