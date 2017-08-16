Lauren Conrad Posted the Sweetest Photo of Baby Liam with a Hopeful Message for the Future

Lauren Conrad echoed a similar sentiment to former president Barack Obama's historic Charlottesville tweet with an uplifting post on Instagram, featuring her newborn son, Liam.

On Tuesday, the new mom took to social media to quote civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr.'s words of wisdom that still resonate in modern day. The message of hope for future generations was accompanied by a sweet photo of her little bundle of joy, whom she shares with husband, William Tell.

"'Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.' ~ Martin Luther King, Jr.," the Hills alum began her motivational note, which showed a sleeping baby Liam, swaddled in a white blanket, raising his tiny intertwined fingers towards the camera. "I hope that we can all learn to love each other a little more so that our children can live in a world with less hate and more acceptance and understanding."

This is just our second look at the too-cute tot, who made his very adorable debut in People a few weeks earlier, and Conrad couldn't have picked a better time to gift the world with the little guy's innocent face.