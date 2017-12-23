Lauren Conrad's 5-Month-Old Son Stars in Family Holiday Card

Liam James Tell is already a star! Lauren Conrad recently shared a picture of her family's 2017 holiday card, and her 5-month-old son completely stole the spotlight.

The 31-year-old TV personality and fashion designer welcomed her first child with husband William Tell in July, and their precious baby boy is too cute for this world. We've only been treated to glimpses of little Liam James on Conrad's Instagram, and this new picture is one of his best yet!

For the family's 2017 holiday card, Conrad and Tell are holding up their son, who's smiling at the camera. Liam James is wearing a cozy sweater while his proud parents beam down on him. The card reads "Joyful" and "Love The Tells." So cute!

Under the picture, Conrad wrote that "We finally got our act together and sent out a Holiday card this year!"

She also noted that the family "managed to kill our Christmas tree in 2 weeks... so there’s that." It happens to the best of us, LC.

We're loving this sweet family picture, and we can't wait to see more holiday cards starring Liam James in years to come!