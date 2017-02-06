Lauren Conrad's Angelic Maternity Style Hits L.A.

Just one month after announcing that she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child, Lauren Conrad is proving that she already has So-Cal maternity style in the bag by showing off her tiny baby bump in white.

On Saturday, the Hills alum stepped out at Rebecca Minkoff's "See Now, Buy Now" fashion show in Los Angeles, and it was clear that summer was definitely on her mind. The pregnant star donned an angelic off-the-shoulder white dress that skimmed over her curves.

L.C. made a run for the title of L.A.'s chicest mamas-to-be in the ethereal minidress, which emphasized her's pregnancy glow with a scalloped white lace overlay, a ruched off-the-shoulder neckline, and romantic sheer trumpet sleeves.

The 31-year-old proved that some things—like stylishness—never change as she paired the piece with a delicate gold necklace, black aviators, and chunky beige sandal heels. Calling attention to her radiant complexion: a light pink lip, a chic cat-eye, and middle-parted balayage locks completed the former reality TV star's weekend look.

Talk about major summer maternity style inspo!