Lauren Conrad’s 101 Dalmatians Costume Will Give You Serious Halloween Inspo

For Halloween this year, Lauren Conrad is a good girl gone bad.

Sure, we may know her best for her sweet portrayal of, you know, herself on Laguna Beach and The Hills. She always did the right thing. She was hard working. She even turned down a trip to Paris for love!

However, the proud mom is peeling the sweet layer away for one of the year’s most fun holidays. She took to Instagram to offer a glimpse of her Halloween costume on Thursday and we were very impressed.

Conrad has chosen to dress up as Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians and every single detail is precise down to the red gloves, the white, likely faux fur coat, and the white streaks of hair in her mane.

“If she doesn’t scare you no evil thing will,” she wrote alongside a ‘gram of herself in costume.

If she doesn't scare you no evil thing will... I’m sharing this years halloween costume on laurenconrad.com today 👻🎃🕷 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

On her site, the star opened up about how the look came together. “I almost always make my Halloween costumes from scratch—the process usually involves cutting, sewing, and a whole lot of tulle,” she wrote. “But this year, I found myself with a little less time on my hands (I’m sure my fellow new mothers can relate … ), so I opted for a less time consuming costume.”

RELATED: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

While she admits she didn’t sew anything and just purchased a few simple items, she also breaks down the exact pieces you need to take on Cruella: black dress, red pumps, faux fur coat, red gloves, black and white color hairspray, red lipstick, and a handbag.

The best part? She’s planning to match with her cute 3-month-old son Liam James Tell. “The other reason I chose this costume is that I knew Liam would make the most adorable Dalmatian!” she wrote. “I can’t wait to dress him up for this first Halloween.”