Laura Prepon Welcomes Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for Laura Prepon and her fiancé Ben Foster! The couple welcomed their first child.

According to People, the Orange Is the New Black star—who previously said that she was expecting a little girl—has given birth to a daughter.

Prepon announced her pregnancy back in January after stepping out at the Sundance Film Festival to receive the 2017 Spotlight Initiative Award. Since then, the actress has been showing off her stunning maternity style on the red carpet, turning trendy off-the-shoulder tops into bump-baring looks.

Pregnancy went by quickly for the actress, who said on Live with Kelly and Ryan, “It’s kind of weird because it sneaks up on you. You’re like, ‘I can’t believe it’s been eight months already.”

“But then you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, she needs to come out already,’” she joked. “But it’s so wonderful, it’s such a blessing. She likes it in here, she’s already kicking.”

