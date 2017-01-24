Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Are Expecting Their First Child Together
See All Photos
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Shop This Post
January 23, 2017 @ 8:00 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

A big congratulations are in order for Laura Prepon and Ben Foster—the couple is expecting their first child together, People reports.

The exciting news comes shortly after the Hollywood pair stepped out for the Creative Coalition's 2017 Spotlight Awards during the Sundance Film Festival last night, where the Orange Is the New Black star was given the Spotlight Initiative Award and bundled up her baby bump in a chic black sweater, cozy matching coat, knit beanie, and dark denim skinnies.

Honored to receive the Spotlight award for THE HERO. Thank you @creativecoalition for this!!! #sundance2017

A photo posted by Laura Prepon (@lauraprepon) on

Spotlight Award. @creativecoalition So honored. #sundance2017 #charlotte #thehero ☺☺❤🎥

A photo posted by Laura Prepon (@lauraprepon) on

VIDEO: Chic Celebrity Maternity Style

 

Just a few months ago, the notoriously private duo made their red carpet debut and not-so-subtly announced their engagement all at once when the actress flashed her dazzling ring at the New York City premiere of her film The Girl on the Train. Prepon and Foster have been in a relationship since last summer, but they have known each other for nearly two decades.

RELATED: Laura Prepon Is Engaged to Ben Foster! Get a Look at Her Stunning Ring

We wish this growing family all the best. Click through to our gallery for more stars who are expecting babies in 2017.

The Latest in Video

The Pre-Wedding Workout That Will Give You Legs for Days
See More Videos

More Star Couples

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Star Couples

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top