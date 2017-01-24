Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Are Expecting Their First Child Together

A big congratulations are in order for Laura Prepon and Ben Foster—the couple is expecting their first child together, People reports.

The exciting news comes shortly after the Hollywood pair stepped out for the Creative Coalition's 2017 Spotlight Awards during the Sundance Film Festival last night, where the Orange Is the New Black star was given the Spotlight Initiative Award and bundled up her baby bump in a chic black sweater, cozy matching coat, knit beanie, and dark denim skinnies.

Honored to receive the Spotlight award for THE HERO. Thank you @creativecoalition for this!!! #sundance2017 A photo posted by Laura Prepon (@lauraprepon) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Spotlight Award. @creativecoalition So honored. #sundance2017 #charlotte #thehero ☺☺❤🎥 A photo posted by Laura Prepon (@lauraprepon) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:47am PST

Just a few months ago, the notoriously private duo made their red carpet debut and not-so-subtly announced their engagement all at once when the actress flashed her dazzling ring at the New York City premiere of her film The Girl on the Train. Prepon and Foster have been in a relationship since last summer, but they have known each other for nearly two decades.

We wish this growing family all the best.