Laura Dern Finally Landed Her First Beauty Campaign at Age 51

For over 40 years we've seen Laura Dern on screen as a paleobotanist in Jurassic Park, Vice Admiral of Organa's Resistance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and a badass CEO/mom in Big Little Lies. One role it's hard to believe Dern has never played until now? The face of a beauty campaign.

The 51-year-old actress is one of three stars in Kate Spade's latest fragrance campaign, In Full Bloom. Joining Dern in the digital and social media campaign is former SNL cast member Sasheer Zamata, 31, and Rookie founder Tavi Gevinson, 21. Witnessing Kate Spade cast campaign stars whose ages span almost four decades, confirms that we're finally in a time where beauty brands realize that inclusion and diversity isn't an option, but a necessity.

"We focus on a psychographic instead of a demographic," said Brian Vander Meyden, vice president of global marketing and prestige sales at The Premiere Group (the company which distributes Kate Spade fragrances) in an interview with WWD. "To have women of three different ages speak to what in full bloom means to them makes [the fragrance] unique."

To celebrate the fragrance's launch and capture the spirit of its fresh and youthful peony, rose, and lotus flower notes, the three women wrote "love letters" to themselves. Their messages of self-love were captured in black and white videos directed by Inez & Vinoodh.

"Girl, just let it go. It's fine. You're doing the best you can," Dern says in her video. "I think if I really could write this love letter to myself it'd be very cut and dry: You got this, Dern."

Same Dern, same.