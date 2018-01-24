This Dog Looks Exactly Like Laura Dern, and She Seems to Agree

It’s days like these that we find ourselves truly grateful for the wonders of the Internet.

The great denizens of the worldwide web recently introduced us to Kimchee the Maltipoo, who, like every doggo to grace Instagram, is truly adorable. But unlike his companions, Kimchee has a secret identity: He’s actually Laura Dern. OK, he isn’t really, but he’s definitely her canine twin.

The New York Times’s television critic Margaret Lyons drew our attention to Dern’s doggy doppelgänger on Tuesday, sending Twitter into a GIF-generating frenzy.

This dog looks like Laura Dern https://t.co/3QI7eA41Zx pic.twitter.com/YIqkmJZKc8 — Margaret Lyons (@margeincharge) January 23, 2018

It didn’t take long for the Big Little Lies star to notice the viral pup herself and respond to the similarities. “Should she have played Renata in Big Little Lies?!” Dern tweeted.

Should she have played Renata in Big Little Lies?! https://t.co/cLBwXG4FLT — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) January 23, 2018

Various Dern-centric spinoffs have since been pitched to the actress:

Omg it’s the star of Jurassic Bark! — Elana Brooke Fishman (@elanafishman) January 23, 2018

Yes hello Bark Little Lies pic.twitter.com/G7BBBtIPfv — πper (@PyperProblems) January 24, 2018

The real question is this: can we recreate Star Wars with look-alike pets (aka Dog Wars)?

Time for a cameo in Dog Wars? pic.twitter.com/9yR2Lfv6Mq — Michel Plungjan (@mplungjan) January 24, 2018

LRT can we get the dog who looks like Laura Dern to hang out with the cat who looks like Adam Driver. pic.twitter.com/QZKCxqKFhH — Used Wooden Fish (@bradcandoit) January 24, 2018

All signs point to yes.