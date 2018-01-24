This Dog Looks Exactly Like Laura Dern, and She Seems to Agree

It’s days like these that we find ourselves truly grateful for the wonders of the Internet.
The great denizens of the worldwide web recently introduced us to Kimchee the Maltipoo, who, like every doggo to grace Instagram, is truly adorable. But unlike his companions, Kimchee has a secret identity: He’s actually Laura Dern. OK, he isn’t really, but he’s definitely her canine twin.
The New York Times’s television critic Margaret Lyons drew our attention to Dern’s doggy doppelgänger on Tuesday, sending Twitter into a GIF-generating frenzy.
It didn’t take long for the Big Little Lies star to notice the viral pup herself and respond to the similarities. “Should she have played Renata in Big Little Lies?!” Dern tweeted.
VIDEO: Entertainers of the Year: Watch Laura Dern's Acceptance Speech
Various Dern-centric spinoffs have since been pitched to the actress:
The real question is this: can we recreate Star Wars with look-alike pets (aka Dog Wars)?
All signs point to yes.